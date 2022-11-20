FIFA World Cup 2022: Winner and Runner-up Prize Money In Indian Rupees

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20th. France is the defending World Cup winner, having defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

32 countries will compete for the big prize in the mega event. The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most expensive sports trophy in the world, costing around Rs 144 crore, according to Sportskeeda. The trophy weighs 6.1 kilograms and is made up of 18-carat gold.

Aside from winning football's most prestigious trophy, winners also get a large sum of money. The winner of the Qatar World Cup would get Rs 344 crore, while the runner-up would receive Rs 245 crore. Meanwhile, the teams finishing third and fourth would earn Rs 220 crore and Rs 204 crore, respectively.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money:

Winner – 344 cr

Runner Up- 245 Cr

3rd Place – 220 cr

4th place – 204 cr

5th - 8thplace – 138 cr

9th - 16th place – 106 cr

17th -32nd place – 74 cr

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place on November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium, approximately 40 kilometers north of Doha. Indians can watch the live streaming on Jio Cinema and Sports 18 at 7:30 p.m. (IST).

