FIFA World Cup 2022: Two Late Goals Help Iran Beat Wales 2-0 

Al Rayyan : Iran snatched a spectacular 2-0 win over Wales at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday. Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate. Iranian’s win has dented Wales’s now slim hopes of progressing to the last 16 in the process.

After a tight first half the match sprang to life after the break. Cheshmi curled home from the edge of the box and Ramin Rezaeian put the gloss on a victory in the 11th minute of stoppage time. His goal was beyond the diving reach of Wales backup goalkeeper Danny Ward. Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 87th minute.

Moments later, Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal and Iran wildly celebrated while some of the Welsh players dropped in disbelief to the field.

Carlos Queiroz’s side were twice denied by the woodwork in the second half at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and made the most of the extra man after Hennessey was given his marching orders following a dreadful head-high challenge on Mehdi Taremi. With this win, Iran moved to three points in Group B, two more than Wales.

(With inputs from agencies)

