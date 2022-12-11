FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Teams, Match Dates and Fixtures

The FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final round concluded on Saturday evening, 10 December, with France beating England by two goals to one at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

All of the quarter-final matches have been toughly contested. France and Croatia were the winner and runner-ups of the FIFA World Cup 2018. Lionel Messi's Argentina and Morocco advanced to the semi-finals.

Tournament favorite teams, Brazil, Portugal, and England have been eliminated from the competition. While Brazil's defeat stunned the team, England suffered the price for Harry Kane's failure to convert a second-half penalty.

Which teams have qualified for the semi-finals:

Morocco, Argentina, France, and Croatia advanced to the semi-finals.

FIFA World Cup Semi-final schedule:

December 14 ( Wednesday): Argentina vs Croatia

December 15 (Thursday): France vs Morocco

The matches will be played at 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final matches in India?

On TV: The semifinal matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Online: JioCinema will be live broadcast on both Android and iOS.

