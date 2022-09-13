FIFA World Cup 2022: Ranveer Singh Is All Set To Cheer For His Favourite Sporting Event

With the FIFA World Cup sporting extravaganza around the corner, football fever has gripped celebrities from across the world, including our very own Bollywood stars. The love, passion and involvement of Bollywood celebrities has been witnessed on multiple occasions and through multiple mediums.

adidas ambassador and superstar Ranveer Singh, known for acting prowess and a diehard football fan has left no stone unturned to show his love for the game. His passion and involvement in the sport has been visible through his social media posts. In a social media interview during lockdown, the actor mentioned that FIFA was “his favourite game”.

The Instagram reel he has posted sees him wearing the recently launched adidas FIFA jerseys of Spain, Germany, Argentina, Sweden and Japan. The actor’s FIFA look has garnered appreciation from his social media followers and fashion aficionados alike.