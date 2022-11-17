FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony performers List, Date and Time

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony is likely to be a glittering event that will take place on November 20, only hours before the tournament's first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Here are the other details regarding the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony:

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20,

At what time the opening ceremony starts?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. IST at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Who will perform in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

1. South Korean boy band BTS announced that Jungkook, one of the group's seven members, will perform at the ceremony.

2. According to the news agency Reuters, Colombian pop sensation Shakira, who sang the official song for the 2010 World Cup, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, and Nora Fatehi will perform at the opening ceremony.

However, FIFA has yet to announce the performers' list for the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony:

On TV: Sports 18 will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

Online: The live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Jio Cinema

