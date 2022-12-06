FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar ‘s Brazil Beat Korea, Advance To Quarter Finals

Neymar's impressive comeback after an ankle injury helps the Brazil team advance to the quarterfinals. After suffering an ankle injury, Neymar was forced to miss Brazil's vital Group G matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Neymar's participation in the round of 16 encounters against South Korea was in doubt before the game, but Brazil coach Tite confirmed the star player's fitness just a day before. As a consequence, Brazil, led by Neymar, defeated South Korea 4-1 to go to the quarterfinals against Croatia, headed by Luka Modric.

Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta scored four goals in Brazil's 4-1 victory over South Korea in Qatar. The Koreans worked hard to relieve the strain, but Paik Seung-solo ho's goal in the 76th minute didn't dissuade Brazil, who were eager to go to the quarter-finals.

The winning celebrations of the Brazil team went viral on social media. Brazil will now face Croatia in the next round, the team that qualified with a lot of difficulties, defeating Japan only on penalties.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Son Throws Chewing Gum On Supporters, Video Viral