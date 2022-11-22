DOHA: Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in their opening Group A FIFA match at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, on Tuesday night. With this win, Netherlands leveled at the top of the group with Ecuador, who beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament's opening match on Sunday.

As per AIR News reports, the Netherlands dominated the first half and provided regular pressure around the Senegal penalty area, but were unable to score any goal. The Netherlands found its touch late on in the second half and managed to score two goals. Gakpo broke the deadlock when he met a delightful deep cross from De Jong and headed the Netherlands into the lead. Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio signaled for eight minutes of added time, and the Netherlands used it well as Memphis Depay's shot forced Mendy to parry to Klaassen, who provided a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The Dutch team will meet Ecuador in their second match on November 25, while Senegal will play against host Qatar on the same day.

FIFA Other Matches

Another match between Wales and USA ended in a 1-1 draw in the Group 'B' match at Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar.

Earlier, in the first match of the day, England beat Iran by 6-2 in a one-sided Group-B match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Today's matches

Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia at 3.30 pm at Lusail Stadium, Qatar, while Denmark will face Tunisia at Al Raiyyan, Qatar. In the third match of the day, Mexico will be up against Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha.

