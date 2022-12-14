FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco vs France Semi Final Match Date, Prediction and Telecast Details In Indian Time

FIFA World Cup 2022: France appears to be in excellent form since the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022. They have won all of their matches in the tournament thus far, except the Tunisia encounter. After defeating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0, Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Mbappe and Giroud will be vital players to keep an eye on, as each has a chance to become the tournament's leading goal-scorer and lead their side to another final. Morocco will rely heavily on Hakim Ziyech, who has already scored once in the competition.

Here are the other details regarding the semi-final match:

Match Date: December 15

Match Time: The semi-final match between France and Morocco will start at 12:30 AM IST

Streaming Details:

On TV: Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels

Online: Jio Cinema's app

Head to Head records:

France and Morocco have met five times thus far. France won five matches and Morocco won one match and one match was drawn. However, both team did not play in major competitions.

Match Prediction:

It will be a close battle between France and Morocco. However, France has a high chance to win the semi-final match.

