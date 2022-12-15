FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Fans Clash With Police in Brussels After Semi-Final Defeat Against France

Moroccan fans fought with police in Brussels after the team was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup. France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Around 100 Moroccan flag-wrapped supporters tossed pyrotechnics and other items at police in riot gear near Brussels South station. Fans set fire to waste bags and cardboard boxes, as a result, police used water cannons and tear gas.

In the viral videos, Morocco supporters have seen rioting on the streets of a few towns in France and Belgium after France advanced to the FIFA World Cup final. Fireworks and flares can be seen being thrown throughout the French city of Montpellier, while individuals are seen climbing a monument while holding red flares.

BREAKING: Riots have broken out in Brussels, Belgium following Morocco’s loss against France in the World Cup. A French man was forced to remove a French flag from his balcony after Moroccan fans started throwing rocks at his windows. pic.twitter.com/ioODHgG2zy — OlaWaveNews (@WaveOla) December 14, 2022

Morocco coach Regragui stated after the game that his team gave their all and that the semi-final loss will not detract from their exploits throughout the 2022 campaign in Qatar.

France became the first team since Brazil in 2002 to reach a second World Cup final in a row. Les Bleus took an early lead in the fifth minute thanks to a close-range finish from Theo Hernandez after Kylian Mbappe's shot was blocked.

