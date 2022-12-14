FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi Breaks Multiple Records During Semi-Final Match Against Croatia

Lionel Messi's Argentina team defeated Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on December 14, 2022, and advanced to the FIFA World Cup finals.

Lionel Messi converted a penalty and assisted the other two goals scored by Julian Alvarez, a young striker. Argentina overcame Croatia on Wednesday, setting up a meeting with either France or Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday.

Messi will be playing in his second World Cup final. He and his team will undoubtedly recall the 2014 final loss to Germany, and they would be looking for redemption in this Sunday's final.

This may be Messi's final World Cup, and he will go to any length to win that beautiful golden trophy. Records were broken and equaled, with much more certain to be broken in Sunday's final match.

Here are the records that Lionel Messi set when Argentina defeated Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals

1. Messi now has 11 World Cup goals to his name, becoming him Argentina's all-time leading scorer.

2. Lionel Messi has tied Germany's Lothar Mattheus' record for most FIFA World Cup appearances (25).

3. Messi has also tied Diego Maradona's record for most assists in FIFA World Cup history for Argentina.

4. Messi received his fourth player of the match award in Qatar, bringing his total to six, making him the man with the most player of the match awards in FIFA World Cup history.

