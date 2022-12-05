FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Son Throws Chewing Gum On Supporters, Video Viral

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Lionel Messi-led Argentina team easily overcame Australia in the Round of 16 and advanced to the quarterfinals. Messi was once again among the scorers, as Argentina's forward scored the game's first goal. In the 57th minute, Julian Alvarez added to Argentina's advantage. Despite Enzo Fernandez's goal for Australia, the game was already over.

Lionel Messi's side won the game, but his son's actions toward the public went viral. In the viral video, Mateo, Messi's seven-year-old son, seemed to throw chewing gum toward supporters sitting in the stadium seats during the round of 16 encounter on Sunday. The boy, however, was quickly educated by his mother, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Here is the video:

Bro who pissed Messi's son Mateo off this much?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GvK0snj7vY — mx (@MessiMX30iiii) December 4, 2022

As the video circulated on social media, netizens expressed their thoughts on the situation. Argentina will play the quarter-final match against the Netherlands on December 10

