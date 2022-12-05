FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe Breaks Pele’s 60-Year Record

Kylian Mbappe, 23, broke the record of iconic Brazilian player Pele after scoring two goals against Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match on Sunday.

Mbappe has now scored the most goals in the FIFA World Cup under the age of 24. The Paris Saint-Germain front currently has the most goals in the FIFA World Cup, with nine. The 2018 World Cup champion has already surpassed Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and now Pele.

Mbappe is already a World Cup superstar, having scored nine goals in the tournament's history. He also smashed another of Pele's records in 2018. Mbappe became the youngest player to score in a FIFA World Cup final since the Brazilian superstar Pele. To underscore his legacy, he has as many goals as Messi and Maradona. Mbappe needs eight more goals to match Miroslav Klose's tournament record of 16 goals.

France is scheduled to face England in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, in what will be a high-scoring match as both teams want to reach back-to-back Cup semifinals.

