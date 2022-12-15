FIFA World Cup 2022: France Beat Morocco 2-0, Enter Finals

Defending champions France defeated Morocco in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar and secured their second consecutive place in the FIFA World Cup final. France defeated Morocco 2-0, thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

In the fifth minute of the game, France's defender Theo Hernandez scored the country's fastest goal of the Qatar World Cup. France extended their lead in the second half, with replacement Randal Kolo Muani scoring the second goal as the reigning champions halted Morocco's fantasy run on the biggest stage.

France, headed by Kylian Mbappe, will face Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday.

France are through to the final! 👊@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022

