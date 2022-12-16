FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Argentina vs France Match Date, Time and Head to Head Records

Argentina will face France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Both countries are vying for their third World Cup victory. France won in Russia in 2018 and at home in 1998, while Argentina won in Mexico in 1986 and at home in 1978.

After a difficult fight against Morocco, France advanced to the finals. Les Blues won 2-0 thanks to Kolo Muani and Theo Hernandez's goals. On the other hand, Argentina, easily defeated Croatia in the first semi-final thanks to another spectacular performance from Lionel Messi, who scored one goal and assisted another, as well as a brace from Julian Alvarez. Lionel Messi has been a devastating force for Argentina in his last World Cup, scoring five goals and throwing out four assists.

Here are the other details regarding the match:

FIFA World Cup final match teams: Argentina and France

FIFA World Cup match date: December 18

Match time: The FIFA World Cup Argentina vs France will start at 8:30 PM IST

Head to Head records:

When the two meet, Argentina will have a slight historical edge. Argentina and France have played 12 previous matches, with Argentina winning six and France winning three. Three of the twelve games ended in draws.

Head to Head records in World Cup:

Argentina beat France twice in three World Cup encounters. France's sole victory over Argentina at the FIFA World Cup came in 2018 when they triumphed 4-3.

Key Players:

Argentina: Lionel Messi, Lisandro Martinez, Enzo Fernandes, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria.

France: Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele.

