FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Argentina Vs France: Fans Hail Kylian Mbappe As Hero Of The Match

December 18, 2022

Mangalagiri (Guntur district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding of Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan's daughter at CK Conventions here on Sunday. The Chief Minister blessed the couple Dr Lalitha Naga Durga and Dr Sai Surya Teja. Several ministers and public representatives were also present.