FIFA World Cup 2022: Fight Breaks Out Between Brazil and Argentina Fans in Kerala, Video Viral

In the midst of the FIFA World Cup 2022, a fight broke out in Kerala's Kollam between Argentina and Brazil fans.

A video of the incident is making the rounds on social media networks. The video depicts a group of people, some wearing football jerseys, fighting with rods and flagpoles displaying the flags of the two South American countries. As the battle continues, additional supporters in football jerseys can be seen driving by. After a minute of fighting, residents can be seen attempting to put the situation under control.

On the basis of the footage of the incident, a charge has been filed at the Sakthikulangara Police Station under Section 160 of the Indian Penal Code for breaking the peace in a public place.

According to a Sakthikulangara police officer, the incident occurred on November 20, when the major athletic event began in Qatar. Fans from various clubs were ecstatic. According to authorities, the supporters' cheering for their respective teams ended in heated disagreements and, eventually, a fight.

