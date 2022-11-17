FIFA World Cup 2022: Female Fans Banned From Wearing Revealing Clothes In Qatar

The FIFA World Cup 2022 begins on November 20 in Qatar, with the host nation facing Ecuador in the first game on Sunday. On the other hand, fans have begun to gather in the host country.

However, there is bad news for female fans. When attending the World Cup, female supporters must ensure that they do not breach the dress code by wearing exposed clothing. According to Qatar law, women are not permitted to wear revealing clothing.

According to the official FIFA World Cup website, spectators are free to wear anything they want, but they must also follow local regulations and avoid exposing any body parts. Visitors are encouraged to "cover their shoulders and knees" when visiting public locations in the nation like museums and government buildings."

"We have high-resolution special cameras to zoom in on a specific seat and clearly see the spectator. It's being recorded, so that will help us in any post-event inquiry," said Niyas Abulrahiman, chief technology officer.

