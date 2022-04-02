FIFA World Cup 2022 Date, Groups, Schedule
The FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament begins on Monday, November 21 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. Due to the heat, the 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar during the winter months rather than the summer months.
England will play on the first day, with their Group B encounter against Iran set for just eight days after the Premier League closes. The final will take place a week before Christmas, on Sunday, December 18, at Doha's Lusail Stadium.
A total of 32 countries are participating in the league. So far, 29 countries have qualified, and the results of three nations depend on the play-off matches.
FIFA World Cup groups:
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Peru / Australia / UAE, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea