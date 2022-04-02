FIFA World Cup 2022 Date, Groups, Schedule

The FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament begins on Monday, November 21 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. Due to the heat, the 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar during the winter months rather than the summer months.

England will play on the first day, with their Group B encounter against Iran set for just eight days after the Premier League closes. The final will take place a week before Christmas, on Sunday, December 18, at Doha's Lusail Stadium.

A total of 32 countries are participating in the league. So far, 29 countries have qualified, and the results of three nations depend on the play-off matches.

FIFA World Cup groups:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru / Australia / UAE, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea