FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Create This Record

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a history of breaking records, set another record in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo set a new record by scoring a penalty in the second half. With his ninth goal in five World Cups, he became the only player in history to do so.

Ronaldo's record for the most international goals scored by an active player now stands at 118. Previously, Ronaldo became only the second player in FIFA World Cup history to captain a game while not being a member of any club.

With this achievement, Ronaldo shattered a lot of records. He not only matched Maradonna's goal total of eight, but he also broke a few more records. Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years, 292 days) is the second-oldest World Cup scorer, following only Roger Milla for Cameroon in 1994. (42 years, 39 days). He is, however, the oldest European player to score in a World Cup, having overtaken Sweden's Gunnar Gren (37 years, 236 days) in 1958.

Out of this world 🇵🇹



🖐 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first man to score at five FIFA World Cups#FIFAWorldCup | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/3UKqXLsZWd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: German Players Cover Their Mouth Over One Love Armband Controversy, Pic Viral