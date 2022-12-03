FIFA World Cup 2022: Check Out Which Teams Qualified For Knockout Stage?

The group matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded on December 2 (Friday), with Brazil defeating Cameroon in the final match of the stage. Brazil, on the other hand, advances, and Cameroon exits on a triumphant note.

Some favourites have been eliminated, while underdogs like as Japan and South Korea have advance to the knockout stages. For the neutral supporters, the Group stages were a lot of fun. The most shocking football performances came from Europeans, with Belgium and Germany being knocked out.

Argentina faced defeat early on, with Saudi Arabia stunning them in the opening encounter. However, they came back strong to finish first in the group.

Here are the qualified teams:

Netherlands, USA, Argentina, Australia, France, Poland, England, Senegal, Japan, Croatia, Brazil, South Korea, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland.

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches begins today (December 3, Saturday) at 8.30 p.m. IST, with the Netherlands taking on the United States. Argentina will face Australia at 12.30 p.m. IST in the second match.

Group stage complete ✅



It's a straight road to the #Qatar2022 Final for these 16 teams!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

