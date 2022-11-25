FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Captain Neymar Injured Following Win Against Serbia

Brazil opened its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Serbia. However, there was a troubling sight of their captain, Neymar, in tears after suffering an ankle injury.

Neymar was seen limping after being substituted in the 80th minute of Brazil's Group G opener against Serbia, and a picture of his swollen right ankle will undoubtedly give Brazil coach Tite and his supporters a couple of restless nights.

On the bench, Neymar was spotted having an ice pack treatment. On the other hand, Brazil coach Tite is confident that Neymar will be able to continue playing at the World Cup in Qatar.

"We are convinced that Neymar will continue to play, and he will participate in the World Cup," Tite stated. Furthermore, following the game, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar stated that they would need 24-48 hours to analyze Neymar's injury and make a decision on his tournament future.

"He continues to get physiotherapy, but must now wait 24-48 hours for a more accurate assessment. There is no MRI scan scheduled for today, but we will make a new assessment tomorrow. We must wait and cannot make any comments," Lasmar added

Brazil, who leads Group G, will play Switzerland on Monday. On Thursday, Switzerland earned three points after defeating Cameroon 1-0.