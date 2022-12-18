FIFA World Cup 2022: Big Update On Lionel Messi Fitness Ahead of Final Match Against France

Argentina's Lionel Messi will be aiming for triumph in Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Argentina is in the sixth World Cup final. They will be attempting to win the trophy for the third time, having previously won it in 1978 and 1986.

Argentina's captain Lionel Messi is also attempting to regain full health after missing training on Thursday. He was battling hamstring pain in the semi-final match against Croatia. Messi appeared to overcome the injury, as he was present at Argentina's final training session and appeared to be in high spirits alongside Rodrigo De Paul. The 35-year-old forward has never won a World Cup title, despite reaching the final in 2014.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni stated before of the final that the forthcoming encounter is about more than Messi and Kylian Mbappe. "I am proud and excited about the time we are in. We're about to have a final, but the important thing is how we got there. I hope everyone can join us and that we can bring them delight. It would be fantastic if we could win the cup. We know how to approach them, and we have a game plan in place. I feel we have the best fans in the league"

