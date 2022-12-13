FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Croatia Semi Final Match Date, Prediction and Telecast Details In Indian Time

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is heading toward the final matches. With three matches left, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner will be revealed to millions of fans. It is known that Argentina, Croatia, Morocco, and France have qualified for the semi-finals.

Argentina and Croatia will meet in the first FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match at Lusail Stadium. Argentina got to the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals after a tough quarterfinal encounter against the Netherlands. The game was tough, ending 2-2 in the end, and Messi's team eventually prevailed in penalty shoot-outs. On the other hand, Croatia proved too strong for Brazil, tying the score following Neymar's goal in extra time before winning on penalties. Following the Croatia match against Brazil in the quarter-final, Argentina will not overlook the Croatia team.

Here are the other details regarding Argentina vs Croatia semi-final match:

Match Date: December 14

Match Time: The semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia will start at 12:30 AM IST

Streaming Details:

On TV: Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels

Online: Jio Cinema's app

Head to Head records:

Argentina and Croatia have met five times thus far, with both sides claiming two victories and one game finishing in a goalless tie. Even their World Cup record is evenly balanced. Argentina won 1-0 in their first World Cup match in 1998, while Croatia won 3-0 in 2018.

Match Prediction:

Argentina will not allow Croatia to advance into the finals. Argentina has more chances to win.

