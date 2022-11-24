FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Team Chances To Reach Round of 16

Argentina football team was defeated by Saudi Arabia in their opening encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022. It was a great disappointment for Argentine football fans, who expected Messi to win the World Cup in what may be his final participation. Following Argentina's surprising defeat to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi stated that he did not anticipate his team to begin the FIFA World Cup 2022 in this manner

Other Group C teams, Mexico and Poland did Argentina a tremendous favor by drawing 0-0. Saudi Arabia now leads Group C with three points, while Mexico and Poland each have one, and Argentina has none.

Can Argentina still reach round 16?

Argentina may still finish with 6 points if Argentina beats Poland and Mexico in their next two games. If Mexico and Poland both beat Saudi Arabia in their remaining games, Argentina will finish first in Group C with six points, while Mexico and Poland would only have four.

Argentina may also go to the second round with a victory and a draw in the following two matches if they can score enough goals by gaining four points and praying that Saudi Arabia, Mexico, or Poland have a healthy enough goal difference to allow Messi's team to advance.

Argentina's next games:

Argentina's next encounter is against South American opponent Mexico on Saturday (November 26) or early Sunday (November 27) at 12: 30 am IST.

Group C point table:

Group C of the #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/fT1x32x64Y — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 22, 2022

