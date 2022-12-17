FIFA World Cup 2022: 3 France Players Were Sick Ahead Of Final Match

France is in trouble before their World Cup 2022 final match against Argentina. The Les Blues will face the Latin American giants in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match on Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Hours before the match, three players became ill and missed Friday's practice. Three French players, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, and Kingsley Coman, did not participate in team training on Friday due to viral flu-like symptoms, according to reports.

According to sources close to the Les Blues team, Coman skipped training on Thursday owing to a "mild viral syndrome," and Varane has also become unwell ahead of the encounter.

However, France forward Randal Kolo Muani confirmed that "There is a little bit of illness but nothing major"

