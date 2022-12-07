FIFA World 2022 Quarter Finals Fixtures and Teams

The line-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals has been confirmed. In the last Round of 16 matches, Portugal defeated Switzerland 6-1 and Morocco beat Spain. Top teams such as Germany and Belgium were already eliminated in the group stage, while 2010 winners Spain were ousted in the Round of 16 after losing on penalties to Morocco.

With impressive performances, giants like France, Brazil, Portugal, and England have qualified for the last eight. The FIFA World Cup quarter-finals will feature some interesting matches, with just four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualified Teams:

Netherlands

Argentina

Croatia

Brazil

England

France

Morocco

Portugal

FIFA World Cup quarterfinal schedule:

December 9, Friday: Croatia vs Brazil in Education City Stadium at 8: 30 PM IST

December 10, Saturday: Netherlands vs Argentina in Lusail Stadium at 12:30 AM IST

December 10, Saturday: Portugal vs Morocco in Al Thumama Stadium at 8:30 PM IST

December 11, Sunday: England vs France in Al Bayt Stadium at 12:30 AM IST

