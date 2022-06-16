FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Date, Schedule and Venue

The FIFA U-17 Women's Football World Cup 2022 schedule was released. India will host the World Cup for the second time (2017, 2022) from October 11. A total of 16 teams will take part in the event, which runs until October 30 with double header matches. A total of 32 matches will be played in Goa, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

Group Stages:

A total of 24 matches will be played until October 18.

Quarter-Final Matches:

Four matches will be played on October 21 and 22.

Semi-Final Matches:

Two matches will be played. The first semi-final match is on October 26 in Goa and the second semi-final match is on October 30 in Navi Mumbai.

India will play its Group ‘A’ matches on October 11, 14, and 17 in Odisha. The official draw is on June 24.

Here is the schedule: