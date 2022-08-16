FIFA Suspends All India Football Federation Due To This Reason

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) stated that it has decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) immediately. The decision was made unanimously by the FIFA Council Bureau. The decision was made as a result of undue influence from third parties, which is a significant breach of FIFA's Statutes.

"The FIFA Council Bureau has decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect owing to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a major violation of the FIFA Statutes," according to a FIFA official media statement.

The body further stated that the suspension would be removed whenever an order to form a committee of administrators to assume the responsibilities of the AIFF Executive Committee is annulled and the AIFF administration regains full control of the organization's daily operations.

"The suspension implies that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, which was slated to take place in India from 11 to 30 October 2022, cannot currently be hosted in India as planned," the statement reads.

"FIFA is in regular constructive touch with India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is confident that a satisfactory resolution to the issue may still be achieved," according to the statement.