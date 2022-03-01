FIFA Expels Russia From World Cup 2022, Suspends Clubs From All International Competitions

FIFA, the world's governing body of football, stated that Russia will be barred from participating in international events forever, including the World Cup 2022 playoffs, which begin in one month.

FIFA and UEFA issued a joint statement saying, "FIFA and UEFA have today decided jointly that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice."

On Sunday night, FIFA was criticised for its original suggested punishment against Russia, which included simply a temporary ban on the country's name, flag, and national anthem, as well as a limitation on hosting international matches.

Following President Vladimir Putin's all-out military assault on Ukraine, Sweden, and the Czech Republic declared they would boycott playing against Russia, even at a neutral location.

Following suit, a slew of national federations said that they will refuse to play against Russian national teams until further notice.