FIFA Best Men's Player Award 2022 Nominations

Following the FIFA World Cup, nominations for FIFA's Best Awards has announced on Thursday. Argentina team forwards Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and coach Lionel Scaloni all earned nominations.

Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland are among 14 players selected for The Best FIFA Men's Player award. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Argentina's Scaloni, France's Didier Deschamps, and Morocco's Walid Regragui are nominated for the men's award.

The nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper are Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, and Aston Villa's Martinez. FIFA stated that the three finalists in each category would be announced in early February.

Here is the complete nominations list of FIFA Awards:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Julián Álvarez (Argentina / River Plate / Manchester City FC)

Jude Bellingham (England / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund / Manchester City FC)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München / FC Barcelona)

Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC / FC Bayern München)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modrić (Croatia / Real Madrid CF)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

Vinícius Junior (Brazil / Real Madrid CF)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy / Real Madrid CF)

Didier Deschamps (France / French National Team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Walid Regragui (Morocco / Wydad AC / Moroccan National Team)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian National Team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Álisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC)

Inputs: FIFA Official Website

