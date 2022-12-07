FIFA 2022: Portugal Coach Reveals Why Ronaldo Was Dropped For Switzerland Match

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped out of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Portugal coach Fernando Santos took the bold decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo. When Ronaldo was left out of the starting lineup, fans and football commentators went crazy on social media, wondering what had happened between the Portugal captain and his manager.

Reacting to this, Portugal coach Fernando Santos claimed his decision to keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of his team for Tuesday's 6-1 World Cup last-16 victory against Switzerland. He said it was "strategic and nothing more."

Santos had voiced his displeasure with Ronaldo's response to being suspended in the last group-stage game against South Korea, but he insisted that it had no bearing on the result. I said that it was closed, and it was. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the finest players in the world, both professionally and as a captain... therefore we must just consider this squad as a whole," he stated.

When asked if leaving out Ronaldo was the most difficult choice in his career, Santos stated, "I have a really close relationship that I always had, I knew him when he was 19 at Sporting and then for years here in the national group."

"Ronaldo and I never get the human and personal component mixed up with the coach-player connection. He is an extremely valuable member of the squad. Santos predicted a very tough quarterfinal match against Morocco but stated his squad was obviously in strong condition. If we can keep going like this and improve certain things, then we're on the right track," he continued.

