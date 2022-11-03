Off Field Hero of India Team: Fans Hail India’s Throwdown Specialist Raghu Raghavendra, Know Why?

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India defeated Bangladesh by five runs. The Indian team was celebrating the win, but a person is winning netizens' hearts. A picture from the game between India and Bangladesh has gone viral. Only a few supporters have known 'Raghavendraa,' also known as 'Raghu.' He is an important component of the support crew for the Indian cricket squad.

Raghu has the unique ability to give players a 'throwdown' during practise sessions. This prepares players for the speed and bounce of pitches in Australia and South Africa. He has been a permanent member of the squad for over a decade and is clearly doing everything in his power to help the team.

The game was delayed during Bangladesh's run chase owing to rain, and when it restarted, the outfield was rather wet. Raghu made sure everything was in order and went to his players to clean their shoes with a brush so that they wouldn’t slip and fall while bowling or fielding.

Netizens hail him as an off-field god. Here are the reactions:

India's sidearm thrower 'Raghu' ran around the ground with a brush in his hand to clean the shoes of Indian Players. Due to rain, there was a possibility of players slipping with wet shoes but he ensured it doesn't happen. Great Job!!#INDvsBAN #ViratKohli𓃵 #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/0Uc0BYL14d — Palash Naidu (@NaiduPalash) November 2, 2022