Few Players Will Retire From Team India T20I Side: Sunil Gavaskar

Following India's heartbreaking 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals here on Thursday, Sunil Gavaskar anticipates a few senior players will declare their retirements. Gavaskar also believes that all-rounder Hardik Pandya would take over as captain whenever Rohit Sharma steps down.

Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports, "They would choose Hardik Pandya as the next captain as he won the Indian Premier League on his maiden assignment as captain. Hardik Pandya will undoubtedly take over the team in the future, and there may be some retirements. Players will think about it carefully. Several players in their mid-30s would be rethinking their place in the Indian T20I team."

India failed to take advantage of the powerplay when batting in the first innings but ended up reaching 169 runs thanks to a good middle-overs partnership between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. When it came time to defend the total, the England hitters planned their counterattack, simply lifting the ball over the infield to collect quick runs. This resulted in England scoring 63 runs on the powerplay, thus knocking India out of the game.

The Indian team's stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammad Shami all delivered below-par performances in the semi-final match against England.

