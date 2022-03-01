Fans Suspect Rohit Sharma's Twitter Account Hacked, Check Out Why

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is one of the players who have a huge social media following. On March 1, Rohit Sharma posted some cryptic tweets on his official Twitter handle.

In his first tweet, Rohit Sharma said, "Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!. "I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!," the second tweet read.

These tweets went viral on social media, and fans suspected that Rohit Sharma's Twitter account was hacked

Even Harsha Bhogle reacted to Rohit Sharma's tweets, saying, "Uh…What? All okay Captain? Can’t make heads or tails of this."

Uh…What? All okay Captain? Can’t make heads or tails of this 🤔 https://t.co/uef4rkLE7x — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 1, 2022

Also Read: Why Cricket Fans Are Trolling BCCI For Virat Kohli's 100th Test Match?

Here are the fans' reactions: