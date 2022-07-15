Fans Questions BCCI Why Sanju Samson Dropped For IND vs WI Series

Senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested for the T20I series against the West Indies. The BCCI announced an 18-man squad for the three-match series in the Caribbean, which will be led by Rohit Sharma.

Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to India's T20I squad. Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul, who were both injured in the T20I series against the Proteas, have been included in the team. However, their availability will be based on fitness.

Sanju Samson, who scored 77 in his last T20I, and Rahul Tripathi are significant omissions from the side. Despite being included in the team to face Ireland, the latter did not have a chance to participate. Umran Malik, the speedster, was also unable to retain his spot following a disappointing performance against England.

Fans on Twitter were perplexed by some of the BCCI's omissions. They chastised the board for their lack of clarity in picking Shreyas Iyer over Kohli and Samson.

Here are the reactions:

BCCI Kid Rishab Pant out for Duck One more chance one more failure. But he will keep playing and Sanju will keep facing discrimination. This kind of favouritism and discrimination hurting Indian cricket and destroying talents like #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/VGBAuex50D — Brutu ᶠᵃⁱˡᵉᵈ ᵐⁱⁿᵈ (@Brutu24) July 14, 2022

What wrong did this guy do to be not even in the squad?

•Is it because he is from Kerala ?

•Is it because of lack of fancy hairstyle, piercings or tattoos ?

•Is it because he cares about team's need other than his state.Pity on @BCCI politics ￼￼ #SanjuSamson

Stupids @BCCI🖕 pic.twitter.com/9yKox114aT — Anjith Prabhu (@anjith_prabhu) July 14, 2022

They kept on ignoring surya for a long period.They are still doing it with sanju samson.If quality or present form is considered he is better than many players in the eleven.Imagine how strong it would be if these three play together.#ShameOnBCCI#JusticeForSanjuSamson #BCCI pic.twitter.com/KKBd3XX0Gs — James Wilson (@JamesWi90776890) July 15, 2022