Fans Praises Telugu Warriors Skipper Akhil Akkineni For His Superb Form in CCL 2023
Telugu Warriors skipper Akhil Akkineni continued his winning streak with a fifty-run knock against the Bengal Tigers. With an unbeaten knock of 57 runs off just 26 deliveries, Akhil helped his team score 126 runs in the first inning's allotted 10 overs.
Fans were surprised by the Telugu superstar's batting, and social media was flooded with praise for his scorching performance.
Check out the reactions of top fans as Akhil Akkineni scores his third consecutive half-century in CCL 2023.
Here are the reactions:
Fafam ra opposite bowlers 🤭😆
International range cricketer @AkhilAkkineni8 🏏🙏❤️🔥#CCL2023 #TeluguWarriors#Agent #AkhilAkkineni #AgentOnApril28th pic.twitter.com/D7dJyK331n
— సిరి 🦋 (@siri_akkineni_) February 25, 2023
#AkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/AzfOIHfxss
— ArunJSPK (@ArunkumarManga) February 25, 2023
57 of 26
Akhil Akkineni ra Luchas 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/Z51KyWrK0d
— $@+i$# (@SatishSigns) February 25, 2023
Nv urgent ga srh lo join aipo @AkhilAkkineni8 bro🙌 professional player la aaduthunnadu 🔥 aa sixes aithe mad asalu💥#CCL2023 #TeluguWarriors #Agent #AgentLoading #akhilakkineni pic.twitter.com/pZIGKA35dW
— Rõy (@dark_fantasy7) February 25, 2023