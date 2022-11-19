Fans Demand BCCI To Sack Rohit Sharma, Check Out Tweets

After Team India's loss in the T20 World Cup 2022, the BCCI fired Chetan Sharma's selection committee. India may have reached the semi-finals, but it is still considered a failure because more was anticipated of the team's players. BCCI also issued open call applications for a new set of selectors on Friday, making it plain that the present committee will not be retained. Indian fans supported the move but they also want captain Rohit Sharma to quit the T20I captaincy.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is in New Zealand following the T20 World Cup, where they will play three T20Is and three ODIs. The team for the New Zealand series was chosen by the same committee that nominated Hardik Pandya as captain. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have all rested for the series.

Here are the reactions:

Be ready haters, the hitman redemption is on the way✅ #RohitSharma𓃵 — Uday45 (@uday_45_) November 19, 2022

THEY NEEDED TO FIRST SACK ONLY ONE PWRSON - ROHIT SHARMA , then watched and waited #BCCI — Sanjay (@SanjayK11941447) November 19, 2022