FanCode to Stream FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup in India

India’s premier sports streaming platform FanCode has announced that it will stream the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela live on its platform in India. All 44 matches will be streamed on the FanCode app (Android, iOS, TV) and its website, starting January 13.

India is hosting this edition of the World Cup, with the flagship tournament set to be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Odisha. Sixteen nations will vie for glory in the World Cup, with the final on January 29.

FanCode provides seamless access to live sports from across the world for core sports fans in India. The platform had earlier streamed the FIH Hockey Nations Cup (Men’s and Women’s) live, which was held in South Africa and Spain in November-December 2022. The Indian Women’s Hockey Team won the tournament, thus qualifying directly for the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League for the 2023-24 season.

The Indian Men’s Team goes into the World Cup as host, on the back of its inspiring performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team bagged Bronze, ending a four-decade-long wait for an Olympic medal. India is placed in Pool D in this World Cup, along with England, Wales, and Spain. India last won the World Cup over four decades ago, in 1975, and fans will be pumped to watch them in action on home soil.

FanCode is also streaming marquee events in other sports, with the HSBC Rugby Sevens, and the Kooyong Classic exhibition tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia. It is also currently streaming Bangladesh’s marquee T20 contest Bangladesh Premier League, the Kerala Premier League, and the Goa Professional League (both football).

