Fancode To Exclusively Live-Stream India Tour Of West Indies Starting 22nd July

FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for fans and the media rights holder for Cricket West Indies (CWI), is all set to exclusively live-stream the much anticipated India tour of West Indies between July 22 and August 07. The series includes three ODIs and five T20Is to be played during India’s Prime-Time, with ODIs starting at 7pm and T20Is at 8pm IST. Fans can watch the action live across the FanCode app (Android, iOS, TV) and the website.

Anticipation around the series will be at an all-time high as both the teams will clash on the shores of Caribbean islands after three years and will be led by new captains - Shikhar Dhawan (for ODIs), Rohit Sharma (For T20Is) and Nicholas Pooran. The T20I series is also set to mark the return of India’s swashbuckling batsman, KL Rahul, after an injury. While the ODI series and three T20Is will be hosted across Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis, the final two T20Is will be played in Lauderhill, Florida.

With the series, FanCode will become the first-ever digital-only platform to host an India bilateral series, aiming to reach 10 crore sports fans. The homegrown platform has developed a comprehensive and immersive digital experience aimed at redefining sports consumption for fans in India, right from fans getting to choose their commentator from a wide list of experts calling the game; interactive overlays enhancing the match-viewing experience by providing real-time stats; availing any match or player related data while watching the game, without having to switch the screen; to choosing any replays or highlights on-demand. Another offering unique to FanCode is their focus on keeping the series accessible to all users with subscription options like Tour Pass, where fans can select and pay just for the entire series. Viewers can choose between the regular and ad-free Tour Pass which are priced at INR. 99 and INR. 159 respectively.

Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE on FanCode App (Android, iOS, TV) or the website from July 22, 2022, 7 PM onwards.

Find below the full schedule of the tour and the link to watch it exclusively on FanCode