Fan Calls Shoaib Mailk Jiju During India-Pakistan World Cup Match, Check Sania Mirza Reaction

Despite a 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Super 12 Group 2 match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday in Dubai, the cricket enthusiasm and spirit of the spectators there couldn't be dampened. The audience ensured that there was never a boring moment during the game, from cheering loudly to keeping the players' spirits up.

One such funny video has emerged on the internet, in which cricket fans can be seen shouting for Pakistan player Shoaib Malik. Tennis star Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's wife shared the video and captioned it with smileys

The viral video shows a swarm of supporters yelling "jija Ji" (brother-in-law) as the camera zooms in on Shoaib Malik, who is standing on the boundary line. Malik turned and saw the audience.

During the 2018 Asia Cup, something similar occurred. While Shoaib Malik was fielding on the boundary, Indian supporters called out to him, saying, "jiju look here once." The Pakistan all-rounder turned around and waved to the supporters, much to their joy.