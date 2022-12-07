Family Is More Important Than Cricket: David Warner Withdraws Appeal Against Captaincy Ban

Australia batter David Warner has withdrawn his application for the lifting of his leadership suspension, which was imposed following a ball-tampering incident during a Test match against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in 2018. After a review panel denied his plea, Warner said on Instagram that he is dropping his application for a revision to his "lifetime ban from leadership positions in cricket."

In a detailed Instagram description of events behind the scenes, Warner highlighted how the Cricket Australia process has been dreadful for his family.

"My family is more important to me than cricket. Over the course of the past nearly five years since the events that occurred during the Third Test in Cape Town, even with all the humiliation and attacks that they have had to endure, I have enjoyed the unwavering support and love of my wife Candice and my three daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose. They are my world. Since that Test and even though my ban from leadership roles may never be lifted, I have taken it upon myself to reform, to rehabilitate and to transform my approach to the game," wrote David Warner

Here is the full post:

