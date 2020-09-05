Chennai Super Kings(CSK) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is not going to be a part of IPL 2020. On Friday, he decided to pull out of IPL 2020. He requested for privacy and told a news agency that, "I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year's IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy."

Bhajji's decision to give a miss to IPL 2020 comes as a big shock to CSK. Senior batsman Suresh Raina also returned India. He was pulled out of the 13th edition of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

Harbhajan took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Dear Friends. I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind." Here is the tweet.

Dear Friends

I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL

Stay safe and Jai Hind — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2020

He thanked the management of CSK as they were very supportive when he told them about his decision. He further added that, "I would only say that there are times when family takes precedence over sport. My young family is my focus of attention now. But yes my heart will be in the UAE with my team. I am sure that Chennai Super Kings will put up yet another fabulous performance."

Harbhajan Singh has been a part of CSK during the past two seasons. The 40-year-old is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets.

CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan said that, “Harbhajan Singh informed us he won’t be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times."