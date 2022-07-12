Fake IPL Busted: Know How Gujarat Villagers Duped Russian Punters

A fake IPL season has broken out in Gujarat. According to a report, a group of labourers from Molipur village in Gujarat's Mehsana district attempted and nearly succeeded in duping Russian gamblers who were interested in betting. A group of 21 labourers faked the whole IPL season, taking turns as players in CKK, MI, and GT jerseys.

To make it appear authentic, one of them disguised himself as commentator Harsha Bhogle. For the fake IPL season, they used five HD cameras and walkie-talkies. They also downloaded crowd sounds from the internet to boost the match quality. The matches were also televised on YouTube to make them appear as authentic as possible, and the money was sent over Telegram. The competition had also reached the knockout stage when police tracked it down and arrested the culprits.

Police have detained four suspects and identified Shoeb Davda as the main person. "Shoeb rented Ghulam Masih's land and placed halogen lights there. He gathered 21 agricultural labourers and promised them Rs 400 each. He then hired cameramen and purchased IPL team t-shirts, "said police officer Bhavesh Rathod."