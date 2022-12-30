Fact Check: Did Locals Loot Rishabh Pant After Accident?

Rishabh Pant Accident: Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrible car accident on December 30 (Friday) morning while going from Delhi to Roorkee. The 25-year-old, who is presently being treated at Max Hospital in Dehradun, suffered severe injuries to his head and back, as well as a ligament injury on his right ankle.

Rishabh Pant's accident pictures, car burnt videos, and CCTV footage of Rishabh Pant's accident widely surfaced on social media. There were also a few pictures that people helping Rishabh pant. Earlier there were reports that Rishabh Pant came out of the car of himself and called the ambulance himself. There were also reports that people who came to save Rishabh Pant has looted him for money.

The person who saved Rishabh Pant has said to Sports Tak that "he noticed the person was only half out of the car. I was holding his hand when the conductor arrived. We thought he had died. I noticed that the car was on fire. I went near the car and began searching to see if anyone was still inside. I asked him, brother, is there anyone in the car? He said I was the only one."

"Later, he introduced himself as Rishabh Pant. I don't know much about cricket because I'm not a fan, but the conductor mentioned he's an Indian cricketer."According to Sports Tak "Later, he said that I had money in the car. We collected all of the money that was strewn over the road and handed over around Rs 7,000. He was then seated in the ambulance," the person who saved Rishabh pant said to Sports Tak

bus driver saved the falling level of humanity in India. more people like him. wish him good fortune in his life. — Honey (@barbadinsan) December 30, 2022

That news about ppl robbed his money was absolute fake — CricNerd 🇮🇳🏏 (@CricNerd_) December 30, 2022

so that people taking money and him calling ambulance was a fake news, mfkrs spreading it without verifying just for few likes — Shin (@dmonke9) December 30, 2022

So people coming running away with money was fake news? — Amit Kumar (@AmitKum02641908) December 30, 2022

