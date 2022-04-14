Fact Check: Did FIFA Increase Football Match Duration for Qatar World Cup?

It came as a surprise to football fans ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when there were reports that FIFA will increase the length of the game from 90 minutes to 100 minutes for the 2022 World Cup.

According to the report published in Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia," FIFA is looking to increase match time by 10 minutes, to combat the ‘ball in playtime during games". Many social media users reshared the messages on Facebook and have claimed the Italian website "Corriere dello Sport" as the source of this information.

According to this news source, "as reported by Corriere dello Sport, FIFA wants to raise the amount of effective playing time in matches ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Qatar, but first, they'll have to get the go-ahead from IFAB, the organisation that controls the laws of football."

However, FIFA reaffirmed in a statement that " Following some articles and rumours spread today, FIFA wishes to clarify that there will be no changes in the rules regarding the duration of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other competition."

FIFA Statement Following some reports and rumours spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ or any other competition. — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 6, 2022