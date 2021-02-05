Explained: Wasim Jaffer's Choice Of India XI For England Test

England will face India in a four test series as a part of ICC test championship. England will face Indians challenge during this tour. Veteran Indian Cricketer Wasim Jaffer has been selected among the India 11 players.

All the cricket lovers are looking forward to this India Vs England series which will commence from 5 February. Former Indian opening batsman and the coach of Kings eleven Punjab in IPL tournament who is very much active on social media keeps posting interesting tweets on his Twitter account.

Now, Jaffer has formed an eleven team in which he has named Shubman Gill and Rohit as openers. Though it is desirable to have Wridhiman Saha as the wicket keeper on Indian pitches, Jaffer has opted for Rishabh Pant. He has named Chateshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane as middle order batsmen. In terms of allrounder, Jaffer has selected Axar Patel. Jaffer has justified his selection because of the weakness of England batsmen for left arm spinners. Hence he has preferred Axar in place of Washington Sundar.

The veteran batsman has chosen Ashwin as his first choice in the spinners department and Kuldeep Yadav as the second choice but has suggested Shardhul Takur can also take his place. Jaffer further has chosen Ishant Sharma in case Mohammed Shami is not completely fit and of course, Wasim has not forgotten to add Jasprit Bumrah.