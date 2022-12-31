Expensive Items Owned by Footballer Pele

Pele (82), a worldwide football superstar and one of the best players of all time, died on Thursday. International tributes to the three-time World Cup champion and Brazilian superstar have poured in.

Pele died in the hospital after a prolonged illness. He was said to be suffering from colon cancer and to have stopped responding to treatments. Pele's family had just spent Christmas with her at the hospital where he was being treated.

Pele Networth

Pele has earned millions of dollars through endorsement deals with companies such as Puma, both during and after his career.

After hanging up his boots, Pele became a political activist in Brazil, working to better the lives of the poor and championing football on a global scale. Pele eventually earned an official wealth of $100 million USD.

Pele Career:

Pele began his career with Santos FC at the age of 15 after impressing the coach with his exceptional abilities. He signed his first professional contract in 1956 and made his debut the following season, scoring in his debut game. By the age of 16, he had surpassed all scorers in the Brazilian league. His services helped propel the Brazilian national team to World Cup victories in 1958 and 1962.

International Career of Pele:

Pele's international career began with a bang as he led Brazil to World Cup victory in 1958, defeating Sweden in the final. Despite missing most of the 1962 World Cup due to injuries, he nevertheless helped Brazil win the title. Pele returned to win the World Cup for the second time in 1970 after a disastrous 1966 championship.

Pele Awards

Pele presently holds numerous noteworthy records in the top flight, including the most goals scored record (541). In all tournaments, he has 1297 points. Pele is revered by the Brazilian people for scoring 77 goals in a single season, a record that still stands today.

