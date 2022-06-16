Expectations Hurt, Says Rahul Tewatia; What Went Wrong?

After BCCI announced the squad for the Ireland Series, Rahul Tewatia shared a tweet and it went viral. The 29-year-old was not selected despite playing a major part in the Gujarat Titans' winning the Indian Premier League title in their inaugural season.

Tewatia sent out a two-word tweet that quickly went viral. "Expectations hurt," he wrote. Some people were comforting him and promising him that he would have his turn on the national squad one day.

Tewatia had been called up for a T20I series in Australia following the IPL 2020, but he was unable to pass the fitness test at the time. Since then, he has not been selected for India.

Expectations hurts 😒😒 — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) June 15, 2022

Tewatia excelled as a finisher for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, helping them win many a last-over chase with his six-hitting exploits. He scored 217 runs in 16 matches, with an average of 31 and a strike rate of 147.62.

Hardik Pandya, the captain of his Gujarat Titans, has been selected as captain for India's tour of Ireland, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain.