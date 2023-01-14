Ex-IPL Boss Lalit Modi on Oxygen Support After Contracting Coronavirus

New Delhi: The former IPL chairman Lalit Modi was hospitalised after he contracted Coronavirus and a pneumonia attack and he has been put on external oxygen support. The former IPL boss himself shared this information through an Instagram post on Friday.

He also shared a few pictures from his hospital bed in London. He captioned the post saying he tested Covid-19 positive in Mexico and he was airlifted to London after three weeks of confinement.

“After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave.”

“Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen," Modi wrote in his Insta post.

Meanwhile, actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen wished him a speedy recovery in the comment section. “Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong,” he wrote.

It may be recalled here that in July 2022, Lalit Modi took everyone by surprise when he announced that he was dating Sushmita Sen. He sought to clear the rumours of marriage and said they are just ‘in a relationship’.

