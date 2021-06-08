Euro Cup 2021 Schedule Indian Time, Fixtures

After the FIFA World Cup, the Euro Cup 2021 is the most popular and anticipated game. As per the schedule, the tournament is scheduled from June 11 to July 11. The tournament will feature 24 teams divided into six groups. In group B, Belgium is the top-most team with star players.

Now, let's have a look at Euro Cup 2021 teams, fixtures, schedule, and the star players in group B to watch out for.

Group B

June 12 Denmark Vs Finland (9.30 Pm, Copenhagen)

June 13 Belgium Vs Russia (12.30 Am, St Petersburg)

June 16 Finland Vs Russia (6.30 Pm, St Petersburg)

June 17 Denmark Vs Belgium (9.30 Pm, Copenhagen)

June 22 Russia Vs Denmark (12.30 Am, Copenhagen)

June 22 Finland Vs Belgium (12.30 Am, St Petersburg)



Country FIFA Ranking Nickname Star Players Coach



Russia 38 Our Boys Aleksandar Golovin Stanislav Cherchesov

Artem Dzyuba

Belgium 1 The Red Devils Kevin de Bruyne Roberto Martinez

Eden Hazard,

Romelu Lukakau

FinLand 54 Huuhkajat(Eagle-Owls) Teemu Pukki Markku Kanerva

Glen kamara

Denmark 10 The Red and White, Christian Eriksen kasper Hjulmand

Danish Dynamite Thomas Delaney,

Kasper Schmeichen

