Euro Cup 2021 Schedule Indian Time, Fixtures

Jun 08, 2021, 13:41 IST
After the FIFA World Cup, the Euro Cup 2021 is the most popular and anticipated game. As per the schedule, the tournament is scheduled from June 11 to July 11. The tournament will feature 24 teams divided into six groups. In group B, Belgium is the top-most team with star players.

Now, let's have a look at Euro Cup 2021 teams, fixtures, schedule, and the star players in group B to watch out for.  

Group B
June 12         Denmark Vs Finland             (9.30 Pm, Copenhagen)
June 13          Belgium Vs Russia               (12.30 Am, St Petersburg)
June 16         Finland Vs Russia                 (6.30 Pm, St Petersburg)
June 17         Denmark Vs Belgium             (9.30 Pm, Copenhagen)
June 22         Russia Vs Denmark               (12.30 Am, Copenhagen)
June 22         Finland Vs Belgium               (12.30 Am, St Petersburg)
 

Country      FIFA  Ranking       Nickname               Star Players                Coach
              
 Russia            38                        Our Boys                   Aleksandar Golovin     Stanislav Cherchesov
                                                                                          Artem Dzyuba

Belgium             1                       The Red Devils           Kevin de Bruyne          Roberto Martinez
                                                                                           Eden Hazard,
                                                                                           Romelu Lukakau

FinLand             54                   Huuhkajat(Eagle-Owls)  Teemu Pukki              Markku Kanerva
                                                                                             Glen kamara

Denmark             10                   The Red and White,         Christian Eriksen         kasper Hjulmand
                                                       Danish Dynamite               Thomas Delaney,

                                                                                                 Kasper Schmeichen
    

